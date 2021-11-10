Mike Reilly Details Getting Adjusting To Pairing With Connor Clifton

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have made some changes to the blue line so far this season.

Boston hasn’t gotten out the start it necessarily had hoped for sitting at 5-4 after nines games, but they will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night as they welcome the Ottawa Senators to TD Garden.

The blue line hasn’t looked exactly the same each game this season, but it’s starting to seem like the squad is figuring out what they want to do. Mike Reilly opened the season on the third line paired with Brandon Carlo, but over the last four games has been on the fourth line paired with Connor Clifton and will continue the streak Tuesday against the senators.

Reilly talked about the pairing and how the two have adjusted to media early Tuesday afternoon.

“I think we played a little bit last year when I got here, there were some injuries. I think we’re getting familiar with each other more and more here. We’re different players but I think we’re starting to learn from each other. He’s a vocal guy,” Reilly said via team-provided audio. “I know he’s going to play hard and try to create time and space for me. He can go in the corners and run by guys and create loose pucks. Definitely learning a lot about his game, I’m sure he’s learning about mine too. I think we’re just going to try to keep it going here.”

Hopefully the duo will help the Bruins get back on track and earn their sixth win of the young season Tuesday night.