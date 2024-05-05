Hampus Lindholm saw David Pastrnak ramping up his pace as he skated down the wing, and in that moment knew the Boston Bruins star forward had a chance to creep behind the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defense.

“I’ve played with him (Pastrnak) for a long enough time to know that I can see when he swings like that,” Lindholm told reporters after Boston’s 2-1 overtime win in Game 7 at TD Garden on Saturday night, per Boston.com’s Conor Roche.

“And I know (the Leafs) doing like three across there, so it’s try to get it behind them and I got a good bounce there and obviously Pasta did his magic.”

WINNER WINNER PASTA FOR DINNER!!!! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/gmLc3kOw3y — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 5, 2024

Lindholm’s perfectly placed pass, which he dumped into Toronto’s zone from the red line, ricocheted off the sideboards and jumped right to Pastrnak’s stick. Pastrnak did the rest as his forehand-backhand combination ultimately beat Ilya Samsonov. And while it was the goal that ultimately sent TD Garden into a frenzy, Lindholm’s heads-up helper shouldn’t be overlooked.

“Yeah, I saw him swinging so obviously it was purposed that I — I was hoping the kick out would get to him there,” Lindholm told reporters. “Then the way he handles that puck and puts it over the pad, that’s a few guys that can do that.”

Pastrnak was well-deserving of the game puck, presented by Bruins captain Brad Marchand. But Lindholm earned a shoutout from Marchand and head coach Jim Montgomery after his two-point night, which also included the game-tying goal in the third period.

The Lindholm-Pastrnak connection helped Boston claim the victory in the best-of-seven series and earn a date with the Florida Panthers. The Black and Gold begin their series in Sunrise, Fla. on Monday night.