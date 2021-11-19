NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have been the victims of some whacky scheduling this year but will have some consistency for a bit, something Brandon Carlo very much is looking forward to.

Boston didn’t begin its 2021-22 slate of games until four days after the NHL began Oct. 12. Its next game didn’t take place until Oct. 20. The Bruins will finish up yet another long layoff after having the last five days off when they play back-to-back games this weekend.

It certainly is not the fault of the Bruins, nor is there anything they can do, but their schedule will begin to pick and Carlo is looking forward to getting into a groove.

“It hasn’t been great,” Carlo told reporters of the schedule after Friday’s morning skate. “I think we’ve all looked at the schedule each day and saw that we’re at 13 games and other teams are at close to 20. It’s been really weird. But ebbs and flows of the season, you’ve got to adjust.

“I think we can just find our groove again in these next couple games and from there we should be pretty well set because things will get a little more consistent with games throughout the week. Overall, I think we just want to continue to play.”

The Bruins last played Sunday when they beat the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. They travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers on Saturday before returning home Sunday for a date with the Calgary Flames.