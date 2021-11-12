Bruce Cassidy Doesn’t Mince Words After Ugly Bruins Loss Vs. Oilers

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Cassidy, rightfully, was angry after Thursday’s ugly loss to the Oilers, and sounds like someone who feels his message is getting ignored.

The Boston Bruins dropped a very winnable game against Edmonton and ended their perfect home win streak. That’s the least of Cassidy’s worries, though, considering there were several defensive miscues and too many passes in the 60 minutes of play.

“The lack of shooting is 100% on us,” Cassidy. told reporters after the game. “We have to get that message across. We’re not good enough to make some of the plays we’re trying to make. That’s on us to make sure we’re playing the right way to (give us) the best chance we have to win. Another good team found a way to beat us in crunch time. At some point, it’s not by accident. We have to do a better job.”

How does Cassidy get the message across? That remains to be been.

The head coach already has switched up his lines in hopes to get something going and generate some offense, but the defense has been sloppy at times, too. Maybe it’s sitting Connor Clifton for a game or two to send a message. Maybe David Pastrnak spends more time on the second line.

Whatever it may be, the Bruins don’t have too much time to sort it out because they hit the road to take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon.