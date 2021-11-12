Brandon Carlo Explains Defensive Breakdown On Oilers’ Game-Tying Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Brandon Carlo wasn’t happy with himself after the Boston Bruins fell to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, 5-3.

His team entered the third period up a goal after he netted his first of the season, but then a defensive breakdown gave it right back and allowed Edmonton the momentum swing it needed.

In a fast pace game with the Oilers breathing down their neck, Carlo found himself trying to keep up. His attempt at a pass across the middle of the defensive zone gifted Edmonton an easy takeaway, which Leon Draisaitl capitalized on to even things back up.

It was the catalyst in a string of defensive miscues, and Carlo referred to it as the worst third period he’s ever played in the NHL.

“Yeah, they play very fast throughout the entire time,” Carlo said, breaking down the miscue that led to Draisaitl’s game-tying goal. “I think in that situation I need to be looking more up ice. I don’t know why I was gonna look that way towards Grizzy, didn’t see price sitting there in the slot until I was about to pass it and then kind of fumbled it– gave it right to him. Unfortunate mistake for sure, but it’s how you respond after that and I didn’t do a good job there.”

Draisaitl ended up scoring again just three minutes later — gaining position in front of the net after Carlo was spun out.

And just like that, a one-goal advantage turned into a two-goal deficit that eventually became a 5-3 loss.