Bruins’ Mike Reilly Reflects On Time With Senators Ahead Of Tilt

After spending bits and pieces of two seasons as a member of the Ottawa Senators, Mike Reilly will take on his old squad donning different colors Tuesday.

The Boston Bruins acquired the defenseman last season from the Senators in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick. After spending the final 15 games of the regular season and postseason donning the Black and Gold, Reilly signed a new contract to remain in Boston.

He reflected on his time in Ottawa ahead of the clash between the two squads.

“I have nothing but great things to say about Ottawa and my time there. (Head coach) D.J. Smith was awesome to me. They have a really good group of guys there. They’re young, but I think D.J. Smith is trying to build a culture there,” Reilly said via team-provided audio. “It was great to be a part of it. I’m still pretty close with a lot of the guys on the team and so definitely I’m glad I had a stop there and helped my game out a lot.

Reilly enters the bout with a goal and two assists on the season so far across nine games.