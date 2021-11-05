Celtics’ Al Horford Seriously Making Case For NBA All-Defensive Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t look now, but you could argue a few games into the season, Al Horford already is making a case for an NBA All-Defense.

After hardly playing at all last season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 35-year-old surprisingly is having one of the best season’s of his career, recording a double-double in all but one game this season.

Entering Boston’s game against the Miami Heat on Monday, the veteran leads the NBA in blocks per game (3.2) to go along with his 1.2 steals per game. Horford’s defensive rating is a 99, as is the Celtics defensive rating with him. Without the big, Boston’s defensive rating is a 114.

Horford leads the league in shots contested per game, too, via Hoops Empire.

His two-way impact has been a pleasant and much-needed surprise for the Celtics, who need his leadership now more than ever.

Certainly, he’s been Boston’s MVP on and off the court.