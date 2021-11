NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics took a big hit Monday.

The Celtics traveled to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers at Rocket Morgage FieldHouse and got bit by the injury bug once again.

Center Robert Williams injured his left knee and will be out for the second half as the Celtics look for revenge against the Cavs.

#NEBHInjuryReport Rob Williams (left knee soreness) will not return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 16, 2021

The Celtics already are thin with All-Star guard Jaylen Brown dealing with a hamstring injury, but he should at least be back soon.