Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Calls Hamstring Injury ‘Nothing Severe’

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Jaylen Brown be eyeing an earlier-than-expected return from his hamstring injury?

The Boston Celtics guard originally was slated to miss a week or two after suffering the ailment last Thursday against the Miami Heat. But Brown spoke to the media Wednesday and sounded optimistic about returning sooner rather than later.

“It’s getting better,” Brown told reporters, per the Celtics. “Got some good work (Wednesday). Working with the team, trying to get back on the court. It’s getting a lot better. It’s Grade 1, so it’s nothing severe. But anybody who’s had hamstring injuries knows it can be uncomfortable.”

It’s certainly an injury the Celtics don’t want to mess around with and have Brown return too early from, especially when the team seems to be clicking after an ugly start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

Still, Brown doesn’t sound all that concerned about the injury.

“As far as hamstring injuries go, this is my lightest one I think that I’ve had,” Brown said. “So I’m not overly concerned about it, but I do want to make sure that it’s not an ongoing issue. (The medical staff) wants to make sure I do all the proper stuff this time to make sure this doesn’t happen again later in the season.”

The Celtics are back in action Wednesday night as they look to get back in the win column against the Toronto Raptors. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.