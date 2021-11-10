Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa Could Miss Another Game by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reports that the Miami Dolphins are operating as if backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dolphins are prepping Jacoby Brissett to start Thursday while still holding out hope that Tua Tagovailoa can improve his grip enough to change that: More from NFL Now with @OmarDRuiz: pic.twitter.com/Xfrgf9ZMsT — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 10, 2021

Miami’s starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has a fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand. Tagovailoa didn’t play in Week 9, and now, with a quick turnaround, he’s in danger of missing yet another start.

The Dolphins will host the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday. This is quite a step up in class after Miami defeated the 1-8 Houston Texans this past Sunday. Miami is currently a 7.5-point home underdog. The public is all over favorites in this spot, and they’re betting the game as if they already know the score. At the moment, Baltimore’s getting 80% of the tickets and more than 90% of the money.

