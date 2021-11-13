NESN Logo Sign In

Fouls just aren’t getting called in the NBA like they used to.

This season the NBA implemented rules to prevent players from making unnatural basketball moves to try and sell fouls, and as a result, many shooters who resorted to those tactics have suffered getting to the line, and free throw percentages are down across the league.

The Celtics going back to last season were inconsistent in their abilities to draw contact and earn trips to the charity stripe going back to last year, and Dennis Schröder on Friday night insinuated that the refs aren’t giving Boston anything this year.

“I mean, the league is not given us no calls right now,” Schröder said after the game when asked about teammate Jayson Tatum often opting for mid-range step-backs more often than attacking the hoop.

“That’s probably the reason why he shoots a lot.”

Either way, the rule has been pretty successful in helping to improve game flow and watchability — especially down the stretch in close games.

And it didn’t seem to bother Schröder or Tatum too much Friday night in a win over the Bucks, leading their team with 38 and 27 points, respectively.