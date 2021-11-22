Eduardo Rodriguez Certainly Enjoyed Time In Boston, Ready To Move On

NESN Logo Sign In

After six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Eduardo Rodriguez officially is gone.

The left-handed pitcher recently hit free agency for the first time and responded by signing a five-year, $77 million contract to join the Detroit Tigers.

Rodriguez made his first appearance with Boston as a 22-year-old and now a little over seven years later will don another team’s jersey for the first time in his Major League Baseball career. During his time with the Red Sox, Rodriguez developed into one of the most dependable left-handed pitchers in the league and also was a key part in the squad’s 2018 World Series run.

He certainly had plenty of bright moments in Boston, but he was ready to move on after the season when Detroit came calling.

“After the playoffs I feel like I had a really good time with Boston. Every year I played there. Winning the World Series, which was especially special for me, every playoff game, everything I do over there. My teammates. John Farrell, Alex Cora and the managers I had over there. Everybody,” Rodriguez said Monday, via team-provided audio. “But for me I feel like now is the time to move on and go to the next part of my life. Which is what I’m starting to do right now, which is going with the Tigers and start winning championships over here.”

The lefty obviously won’t spend much time around Fenway Park next season, but potentially could make his return when the Tigers come to town Jun. 20-22.