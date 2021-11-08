Falcons WR’s Hurdle Attempt Vs. Saints Might Be Worst In NFL History

NESN Logo Sign In

Even in victory, the Falcons find a way to be the butt of NFL jokes.

Russell Gage provided the latest Atlanta folly in Sunday’s game against New Orleans. Gage hauled in a pass across the middle from Matt Ryan and tried to extend his yards after the catch with a hurdle. The key word here is tried, as the Falcons wide receiver basically leaped into the arms of Saints safety Marcus Williams and was ruled down seconds later.

Gage can take solace in the fact that he had a productive performance in Atlanta’s 27-25 triumph over its NFC North rival. The fourth-year pro posted a game-high seven receptions for 64 yards.