Flyers’ Kevin Hayes Honors Late Brother Jimmy Hayes In Goal Celebration

Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes skated in his first home game of the season Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames. So it only is fitting that in his first appearance in the City of Brotherly Love, he scored his first goal of the year and then followed it up with a celebration that honored his late brother Jimmy Hayes.

Jimmy Hayes, a former Boston Bruins skater, died in August. The Dorchester, Mass. native was 31 years old. His hometown team honored him with a pregame ceremony on Oct. 30.

In the City of Brotherly Love, Kevin Hayes lights the lamp in his 2021-22 home debut. #CGYvsPHI | #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/lPYKrir9kr — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 17, 2021

Kevin Hayes shared an emotional tribute to his older brother on Instagram after the news broke in August.

“Whether it was youth hockey, Nobles, Boston College or the NHL, you paved the way for me,” he wrote. You taught me everything I needed to know in order to succeed … I will never forget the times we shared or the memories we made and know that I will try my hardest to have your legacy live on.”

Kevin Hayes has appeared in one other game for the Flyers this season.