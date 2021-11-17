NESN Logo Sign In

Everyone had the same joke after Odell Beckham Jr. debuted for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 10.

That after a crushing defeat in primetime against the San Francisco 49ers, the receiver probably wished he opted to head to the Green Bay Packers to play with Aaron Rodgers in his free agency.

Green Bay reportedly was the runner-up to land Beckham’s services, but ultimately Matthew Stafford and LA weather won out. Not before open conversations with his friend Rodgers, though.

“When he became free, there were definitely conversations,” Rodgers said Monday appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” and discussing Beckham’s decision. “And I was in the conversation with him directly, obviously I’ve been friends with him so I didn’t need to get put on the phone by anybody else.

“There were conversations with the organization as well and I appreciated the fact that we were in the mix. It just comes down to fit ultimately and then what the best fit is for him and we had some real good, honest conversations. And I’m excited for him in LA. I thought that there was definitely some things that lined up, you know, him coming to Green Bay. But ultimately he took time to decide where he wanted to be and it turned out to be LA.”

Furthermore, Rodgers predicted a lot of “really productive” football left in Beckham’s football career, and ultimately addressed those “trash takes” and jokes disparaging Stafford in comparison.