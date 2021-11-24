Here’s Where Triston Casas Fell On MLB Pipeline’s Top-25 AFL List

Triston Casas has a bright future and MLB Pipeline has some high expectations for the slugger.

Major League Baseball currently ranks the 21 year old as the Boston Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect and the league’s No. 18 prospect overall.

After an impressive showing in the Arizona Fall League MLB Pipeline currently is ranking him as the No. 6 to take part in the league this season. Casas was a monster down in Arizona slashing an eye-popping .372/.495/.487 across 21 games while also clubbing a home run and driving in 11 runs. He also walked 17 times to go along with 19 runs scored.

If he continues to shine like this he may find himself at Fenway Park sooner rather than later.

