Major League Baseball awards season continued Thursday, with two players taking home hardware as the American and National League Most Valuable Players.

There was little surprise in the American League, with Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani winning the award in a unanimous vote. Ohtani slashed .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 26 doubles 100 RBIs, 103 runs and 26 steals while also going 9-2 on the hill with a 3.18 ERA across 23 starts. Over the summer, he became the first player named to the All-Star Game as a pitcher and position player.

To put his two-way prowess in perspective, consider that he is the first player in either league to finish with 45 home runs, 25 steals and five triples.

The winner in the NL wasn’t shocking either, where Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper claimed his second MVP award. Having also won in 2015 with the Washington Nationals, Harper became the seventh player to win the award with two separate teams.

The 29-year-old finished the year hitting .309 with a league-leading 42 doubles, as well as 36 home runs and 84 RBIs. He ranked second in the league in on-base percentage (.429) and walks (100).

His showing also put him among Babe Ruth, Stan Musial and Barry Bonds in league history books, as he is the fourth outfielder to have at least 100 runs, 100 walks, 40 doubles and 35 home runs. He is first Phillie to win the award since Jimmie Rollins in 2007.

Harper obtained 348 points in voting, with 17 first-place votes. His former teammate, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto finished second with 274 points (six first-place votes).