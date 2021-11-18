NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Winter Olympics are fast approaching but may look different than usual.

President Joe Biden and the United States reportedly are considering a diplomatic boycott of the games in Beijing, China due to what they view as human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslims in the country.

If the country were to follow through with the diplomatic boycott there still would be American athletics competing at the games, but the United States diplomatic representation. In the most recent 2020 Summer Games the U.S. was represent by First Lady Jill Biden while Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff represented the country at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

No concrete decision has been made at this time, more information should come out before the end of the month.