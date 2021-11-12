How Celtics Coaching Staff Came To Fruition Leading Up To NBA Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics found themselves with a completely new coaching staff to start the 2021-22 NBA season.

With Brad Stevens making a switch from head coach of the Celtics to president of basketball operations, there were big shoes that needed to be filled, which is where the integration of Ime Udoka and assistant coach Will Hardy came into play.

The most recent episode of “Lucky Rooks” looks into the hiring process of both Udoka and Hardy, as they address how they became parts of the Celtics franchise.It also features a mic’d up behind-the-scene look into a Celtics practice and their relationships with players.

We're going behind-the-scenes with our first year coaching staff in Lucky Rooks: Coaches Edition presented by @NewBalance.



Watch episode one now ??? https://t.co/8gjHlg6tUM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 11, 2021

Both Udoka and Hardy were part of the San Antonio Spurs organization prior to coming to Boston. Udoka made a point to acknowledge that he was appreciative of his time with the Spurs and that the experience was huge to build off of.

“If you had told me, you know, wait another year or two for this situation … this organization and to work with these players, it would be a no brainer to me,” Udoka said in the clip shared by the Celtics. “I’m glad I’m here in Boston.”

Udoka stressed that one of the most important things he learned from his time with the Spurs was that relationships are everything and they are the key to success.