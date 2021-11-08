NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore provided the early highlight, but his old team got the victory Sunday.

The New England Patriots defeated Gilmore’s Carolina Panthers 24-3 at Bank of America Stadium. After the game, the cornerback spoke with reporters about facing his former club for the first time.

“It was no emotions,” said Gilmore, whom the Patriots traded to the Panthers last month. “It’s a business. Obviously, I have a lot of relationships over there with teammates and coaches, but it’s part of it. We’ll have those relationships forever. It was just another game for me. I studied and played how I wanted to play and went from there.”

Haason Reddick speaks to the media after the game https://t.co/wC1Ag0hW2x — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2021

Gilmore was able to speak with many of those ex-teammates before and after Sunday’s game. He also paused during pregame warmups to share an embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“RKK’s always been good to me,” Gilmore told reporters. “He gave me a great opportunity as a younger player. I’ll always appreciate him. We’ll always have a relationship, also.”

Love RKK ?? https://t.co/cWhj42HmvZ — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) November 7, 2021

Gilmore said he did not have any interactions with New England head coach Bill Belichick. During the leadup to this highly anticipated matchup, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year revealed he did not appreciate the way Belichick and the Patriots handled his recovery from the quad injury he suffered last December.