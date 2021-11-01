These Patriots Got Game Balls During Bill Belichick Locker Room Speech

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second week in a row, “Awww yeah!” rang through a Patriots locker room.

New England earned a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to move back to .500 on the season. The Patriots didn’t get a good performance from Mac Jones, but they got contributions from all three phases and picked up an elusive signature victory.

During his postgame locker room speech, Bill Belichick gave game balls to two players: former Chargers Adrian Phillips and Hunter Henry. Phillips was the player of the game with two interceptions, including a pick-six, while Henry had just one catch but did field the ball on Los Angeles’s onside kick attempt at the end of the game.

Check out the locker room celebration in the video below:

Game balls for @Hunter_Henry84 and @Phillips_17, and an awww yeah.



Inside the locker room after yesterday's W. pic.twitter.com/2wK6ioiTFV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2021

The Patriots will look for their third straight victory when they visit the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Carolina could be without quarterback Sam Darnold, who suffered a concussion during his team’s Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons.