The Boston Red Sox aren’t expected to look far for their next hitting coach.

In fact, it’ll be the guy who has been sitting next to the man departing the role.

Tim Hyers reportedly is leaving the Red Sox this offseason to pursue other opportunities after serving as hitting coach for the last four seasons. His replacement is expected to be Peter Fatse, the team’s assistant hitting coach the last two seasons, according to the Boston Herald and The Boston Globe.

Fatse, a Western Mass. native who went to UConn and played at the low levels of the minors, has made a name for himself in the Red Sox organization. So impressed have been the Red Sox, according to the Globe, that prior to Hyers leaving there already was consideration to make him a co-hitting coach with Hyers since they had such a great relationship.

For that reason, it ultimately is unsurprising that Fatse figures to be the next man up. However, the Globe also reported that the exact parameters of the role have not been fully defined, so it’s probably too early to say Fatse will have 100% the same responsibilities Hyers did.

The 34-year-old developed the Advance Performance Academy in Wilbraham, Mass., where he really made a name for himself in the coaching ranks. He spent one season with the Minnesota Twins as their minor league hitting coordinator in 2019 before joining the Red Sox prior to the 2020 campaign in place of Andy Barkett.

Hyers played a huge role helping the Red Sox become an offensive juggernaut, and it appears there’s plenty of trust Fatse can keep that going.