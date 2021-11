NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is in the zone and Julian Edelman is loving what he’s seeing.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver took to Twitter to say as much as the Patriots built a 24-7 halftime lead of the Cleveland Browns.

The kid is dealing… @MacJones_10 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 14, 2021

Edelman definitely isn’t wrong. Jones carried a blistering stat line of 134 yards and two touchdown passes into the locker room at the break on an efficient 13-of-15 passing.