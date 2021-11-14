Falcons Make Light Of Situation After Going Down 28-3 To Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

You really couldn’t draw up Sunday’s Falcons-Cowboys game any better. That is, if you like the 28-3 joke still.

Atlanta got downright walloped in the first half of its Week 10 game in Dallas. While the Cowboys went into halftime up 36-3, they at one point in the second quarter led 28-3.

That, of course, was the infamous advantage the Falcons held over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI before it was erased and Tom Brady and CO. won it all.

When the score was 28-3, the Falcons got out in front of things.

Yeah, yeah. We know. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 14, 2021

The icing on the cake here is that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the head coach of the Falcons on that ill-fated Feb. 2017 evening for Atlanta.