Looking For World Series Title? Outfielder Joc Pederson Is Your Guy

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Joc Pederson ever not win a World Series again?

Well, probably. But the Atlanta Braves outfielder has been fortunate to win the Commissioner’s Trophy in back-to-back years now as a member of two different teams.

Pederson spent the first seven years of his career as a member of the Dodgers and took home the World Series last season when Los Angeles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.

? World Series in 2020 with the Dodgers.



? World Series in 2021 with the Braves.



Joc Pederson just went back-to-back ? pic.twitter.com/Ez6BEOhelu — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2021

The 29-year-old opened the 2021 season as a member of the Chicago Cubs before was acquired by the Braves midway through the campaign. And it couldn’t have worked out better for him as he won his second straight World Series when the Braves beat the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Pederson probably won’t win the World Series every year for the rest of his career. But if these last two seasons are any indication, it’s definitely not bad luck to have him on your team.