Looking For World Series Title? Outfielder Joc Pederson Is Your Guy

Pederson seems to be good luck

by

Will Joc Pederson ever not win a World Series again?

Well, probably. But the Atlanta Braves outfielder has been fortunate to win the Commissioner’s Trophy in back-to-back years now as a member of two different teams.

Pederson spent the first seven years of his career as a member of the Dodgers and took home the World Series last season when Los Angeles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 29-year-old opened the 2021 season as a member of the Chicago Cubs before was acquired by the Braves midway through the campaign. And it couldn’t have worked out better for him as he won his second straight World Series when the Braves beat the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Pederson probably won’t win the World Series every year for the rest of his career. But if these last two seasons are any indication, it’s definitely not bad luck to have him on your team.

More MLB:

Twitter Won’t Let Astros Live Down World Series Record After Scandal
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs
Previous Article

NFL Rumors: Henry Ruggs Released After Being Charged In Deadly Crash
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler
Next Article

This Photo Of Jorge Soler’s Game 6 Home Run Ball Settles Any MVP Debate

Picked For You

Related