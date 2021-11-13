NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones will not face supplemental discipline for grabbing Brian Burns’ ankle during last week’s New England Patriots-Carolina Panthers game.

The Patriots quarterback was not fined for his actions on that controversial play, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Patriots? QB Mac Jones was not fined for grabbing and twisting the ankle of Panthers? DE Brian Burns. The action, which could?ve been penalized for holding, did not rise to the level of a fine in the NFL?s opinion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Jones’ grab infuriated the Panthers, with edge rusher Haason Reddick calling it “completely dirty” and head coach Matt Rhule saying the QB should have been penalized. Burns said the play was “some bull” and didn’t buy Jones’ explanation that he believed Burns had the ball.

“It would be nice to have an apology, Mac,” Burns told reporters Wednesday. “It would be nice to have an apology, but it’s not going to happen. However the NFL handles it is on them. I would just like to play them again. I wish all my D-end brothers happy hunting. That’s all.”

The Patriots defeated the Panthers 24-6 to improve to 5-4 on the season. They’ll host the 5-4 Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.