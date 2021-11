NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Lineup For Finale At Phoenix

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series comes to a close at Phoenix.

The Championship 4 race on Sunday gets off at 3:34 p.m. ET with many eyes on Kyle Larson, who will look to cap off his season with the title. It won’t be given, though, with Chase Elliot, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin close behind.

This will be the starting lineup at Phoenix Raceway:

Row 1

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 2

3. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 3

5. Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 4

7. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota