NFL Fans Rip League For Promotion Of Awful Lions-Bears Game

It isn’t Thanksgiving without football. More specifically, Detroit Lions football.
The Lions, once again, will play Thursday against the lowly Chicago Bears to kick off the slate of games. This really seems like a disservice to the fans given the fact Detroit is 0-9-1 with Tim Boyle playing at quarterback, while the Bears are 3-7 and will start Andy Dalton with Justin Fields suffering a rib injury Sunday.
The NFL decided to start everyone’s Tuesday morning by promoting the Bears-Lions game and, naturally, Twitter had a field day with it.
Here are some of the best reactions:
The good news is Lions head coach Dan Campbell left the door open for Jared Goff to play, but even that might not be enough to salvage this matchup.
The fun starts Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.