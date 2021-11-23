NFL Fans Rip League For Promotion Of Awful Lions-Bears Game

NESN Logo Sign In

It isn’t Thanksgiving without football. More specifically, Detroit Lions football.

The Lions, once again, will play Thursday against the lowly Chicago Bears to kick off the slate of games. This really seems like a disservice to the fans given the fact Detroit is 0-9-1 with Tim Boyle playing at quarterback, while the Bears are 3-7 and will start Andy Dalton with Justin Fields suffering a rib injury Sunday.

The NFL decided to start everyone’s Tuesday morning by promoting the Bears-Lions game and, naturally, Twitter had a field day with it.

Here are some of the best reactions:

As a Bears fan, I?m just embarrassed the rest of the nation has to watch this as well. — Jimmy (@JimmyAguilera03) November 23, 2021

Lets goo Ive been waiting all year for the Andy Dalton vs Tim Boyle game https://t.co/MjF16xuoq3 — Maverick (@JoeFlaccoelite5) November 23, 2021

this is how Roger Goodell gets back at us for always booing him https://t.co/FAFNH9VAmv — christian fanning (@Christian_F1012) November 23, 2021

I?d almost rather talk to my family — justmike (@bigupsman) November 23, 2021

2 future HOF?s going head to head! — Bill Mooney (@BMooney625) November 23, 2021

This is going to be a wild game for all the wrong reasons. — Mat Elfring (@ImMatElfring) November 23, 2021

The good news is Lions head coach Dan Campbell left the door open for Jared Goff to play, but even that might not be enough to salvage this matchup.

The fun starts Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.