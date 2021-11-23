Patriots-Colts Kickoff Date, Time Officially Set For Week 15 Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will square off in primetime next month.

The teams’ Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium officially has been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network, the Patriots announced Tuesday.

? Patriots schedule update ?#NEvsIND will be played on Saturday 12/18 at 8:20 PM on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/tXSUUgVBkY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 23, 2021

The game will be part of a Saturday night doubleheader, with the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The mid-December clash should have significant playoff ramifications in the hotly contested AFC.

The 7-4 Patriots lead the AFC East and occupy the conference’s No. 3 seed after reeling off five consecutive wins. The Colts currently sit outside the playoff picture at 6-5 but have been one of the NFL’s hottest teams of late, winning each of their last three games, five of their last six and six of their last eight after an 0-3 start.