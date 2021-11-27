Ouch.
One of Vlatko Can?ar’s fingers popped out of socket during Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Slovenian small forward had it popped back into place by a trainer before jumping back into the game for the Denver Nuggets.
Thanks to a camera on the sideline, you can see how uncomfortable it was for him as a medical staffer worked things back to normal in his hand underneath a towel.
But Can?ar shook it off when the pressure subsided, and didn’t miss a single possession.
Check it out here.
Pro athletes are build differently.