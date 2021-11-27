NESN Logo Sign In

Ouch.

One of Vlatko Can?ar’s fingers popped out of socket during Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Slovenian small forward had it popped back into place by a trainer before jumping back into the game for the Denver Nuggets.

Thanks to a camera on the sideline, you can see how uncomfortable it was for him as a medical staffer worked things back to normal in his hand underneath a towel.

But Can?ar shook it off when the pressure subsided, and didn’t miss a single possession.

Check it out here.

Pro athletes are build differently.