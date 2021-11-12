NESN Logo Sign In

Despite a slow start for the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are putting up numbers.

The Boston duo has scored at an impressive clip to open the season and through the squad’s first 11 games are the NBA’s second highest-scoring duo behind the Chicago Bulls’ star tandem of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

DeRozan and LaVine are combining to score an eye-popping 51.9 points per game, but Brown and Tatum aren’t far behind themselves netting 49.1 per game. That total puts them just in front of the Los Angeles Lakers’ pair of LeBron James and Anthony Davis who sit at 48.7 per game.

The Boston duo’s high-scoring hasn’t led to wins like it has for the Bulls and Lakers so far, but the Celtics will look for their second straight win Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks as they hope to get back to .500.

Chicago currently sits tied for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with an 8-3 record, while the Lakers find themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference at 7-5. The Celtics enter Friday night’s bout with a 5-6 record good for 11th place in the East.

The Celtics will be without the services of Brown on Friday, but he could be back sooner rather than later. Then the duo can look to get back on track and continue their hot offensive start.