Brandon Carlo Gives Bruins Breathing Room With Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Oilers

BOSTON — For the first time Thursday, the Boston Bruins held a lead for more than a full minute.
The Bruins scored first against the Edmonton Oilers in both the first and third periods, but the Oilers had quick answers each time.
But with a few minutes left to play in the second, Brandon Carlo gave them a bit of breathing room along with a 3-2 lead Boston could take into the third period.
After Patrice Bergeron won a faceoff in the offensive zone, the Bruins collected themselves as the puck made its way to Matt Grzelcyk, who assisted Carlo on the go-ahead goal.
Advantage good guys.