Brandon Carlo Gives Bruins Breathing Room With Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Oilers

BOSTON — For the first time Thursday, the Boston Bruins held a lead for more than a full minute.

The Bruins scored first against the Edmonton Oilers in both the first and third periods, but the Oilers had quick answers each time.

But with a few minutes left to play in the second, Brandon Carlo gave them a bit of breathing room along with a 3-2 lead Boston could take into the third period.

After Patrice Bergeron won a faceoff in the offensive zone, the Bruins collected themselves as the puck made its way to Matt Grzelcyk, who assisted Carlo on the go-ahead goal.

Love a good Brando blast. pic.twitter.com/eB7hRvRSQV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2021

