This Reportedly Could Dissuade Patriots From Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

If Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t signed with a new team by the end of the week, Patriots fans might want to give up hope for New England signing the star receiver.

The Patriots reportedly are serious about pursuing Beckham, who became a free agent Tuesday. However, according to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, New England has little interest in waiting around for Beckham to make his decision.

“What I’ve heard is the Patriots are in on him,” Bedard said during Tuesday night’s “Patriots Podcast” episode. “They’ve had discussions with Odell’s camp, but they are not the only team. There are several teams that have had discussions with him. … It’ll be interesting to see if Beckham, sort of, pushes this a little bit. It could cause teams like, I would think the Patriots, would get out pretty quickly. I think they’re the team that pretty states their case and says, ‘This is the deal, this is what we’re offering you, this is what you can gain by coming with us — take it or leave it.’

“They don’t wanna be dragged out. … I don’t think a lot of these teams want him to take his time. I think they want him in the building as soon as possible. I think the Patriots would love to have him on the field against his former team on Sunday.”

Multiple reports indicate the Patriots have reached out to Beckham and want to make a deal. But ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Wednesday morning did not include New England among a list of three teams that Beckham is “honing in” on.

Prior to his release, Beckham, who tore his ACL last season, had 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games with the Browns this season. The eight-year NFL pro turned 29 years old Friday.