Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Wide Receiver Homing In On Three Teams

Is the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes near its end?

The star wide receiver was released from the Cleveland Browns and cleared waivers, making him free to sign with any NFL team. Beckham has been linked to the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, and now apparently is homing in on three teams.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Wednesday reported, citing sources, that Beckham is eyeing the Kansas City Chiefs, Packers and New Orleans Saints.

The Patriots reportedly were “fully in” on signing the 29-year-old, but are not on the list Russini reported.

The Saints would be an interesting team for Beckham, considering their quarterback situation. One would think he’d want to play with a steady QB — like Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers — and not Taysom Hill and/or Trevor Siemian.

It’s not a guarantee one of the three teams named in the report will sign Beckham, of course. We’ve seen other teams swoop in before, and nothing is official until the dotted line is signed.

Now we just continue the waiting game.