Patriots Reportedly Work Out Former Eagles, Jaguars Cornerback

The Patriots reportedly lost a practice squad player Tuesday as the Detroit Lions signed kicker Riley Patterson, but there very well could be another player headed to fill the roster spot in New England.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots invited cornerback Jameson Houston for a workout and he is considered to be an option to fill an open practice squad spot.

Houston went undrafted out of Baylor — where he was an All-Big 12 honorable mention as senior — and was signed by the Cleveland Browns following the 2020 selection period. He was waived by the Browns after training camp and headed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad, from which he was released Sept. 7.

He then went to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, and he finally got a taste of the NFL in three late-season games. Over the course of those three games, he appeared on 27% of special teams snaps and 11% of defensive snaps.

Houston went to the Jacksonville Jaguars via trade in May, but was waived by the team in August and has since been a free agent.