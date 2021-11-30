Patriots Rumors: Running Back Visits For Workout Ahead Of Bills Game

NESN Logo Sign In

With J.J. Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the New England Patriots are exploring depth options at running back.

The Patriots on Tuesday hosted free agent Devine Ozigbo for a workout, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“If all goes well,” Reiss wrote on Twitter, “look for him to be added to the practice squad.”

Ozigbo, who was born in Boston but raised in Texas, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska in 2019. Since then, the 25-year-old has spent two stints each with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, logging 11 carries for 25 yards and catching 13 passes for 72 yards over 20 career games.

The Patriots have not carried any running backs on their practice squad this season, so Taylor’s move to the COVID list Monday taxes their depth at the position. With only Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden on the active roster, New England could use another back to handle scout-team work until Taylor returns.

With Stevenson emerging as a legit weapon in the Patriots’ backfield, Taylor has sat out four of the last five games as a healthy scratch.