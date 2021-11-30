Rhamondre Stevenson Learned This Important Lesson Early For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Rhamondre Stevenson played big-time college football. But he wasn’t quite prepared for New England’s “no days off” attitude when he first joined the Patriots this past spring.

The productive rookie running back said Monday that bringing his best each and every day is the No. 1 lesson he’s learned in his young NFL career.

“In the NFL, you can’t take a day off,” Stevenson said in a video conference. “That’s what I learned, and I learned that pretty quick. You’ve got to come in with a mindset to get better and just do everything the right way. It’s never going to be perfect, but you’ve got to try to be perfect. I learned a lot of things, but that’s probably the main thing I learned. You’ve got to come to work every day and be accountable to your teammates.”

Stevenson did not make a good first impression in New England. Before his first training camp practice, he failed the Patriots’ conditioning test, delaying his debut. A week into camp, position coach Ivan Fears was asked what Stevenson needed to improve. His response: “Everything.”

“What do I like about him? He’s here. I like that he’s here,” Fears said on Aug. 4. “Other than that, everything’s got to improve. … There’s a lot out there going on that he’s got to figure out about pro football, and about being a professional, about making plays, all the aspects of the game. Other than that, he’s going to be on the sideline most of the game.”

That final line proved true for the early portion of Stevenson’s first pro season. After an impressive preseason, he lost a fumble and blew a blitz picking in Week 1, then was exiled to the inactive list for the next three games. The fourth-round draft pick was a healthy scratch again in Week 7 before finally gaining a permanent foothold in New England’s backfield.

Since then, he’s flourished. Stevenson’s 277 rushing yards over the last four weeks are fourth-most among all NFL rushers during that span. He’s averaged more than 5 yards per carry in each of his last four games and added a season-long total of 12 catches on 15 targets for 177 yards.