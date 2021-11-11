Robert Williams Was Walking Highlight During First Half Of Celtics-Raptors

Williams had what felt like a dozen dunks during the first half alone

BOSTON — Celtics center Robert Williams felt like he was everywhere during the first half of Boston’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Williams started the game with a tip slam on one of Boston’s first possessions. He recorded his second offensive rebound just a minute later and, playing against a Toronto group that head coach Ime Udoka noted was not known for its size, completely dominated inside.

Williams later had what should have been a block called a goal tend, a dunk in transition and, and perhaps most notably, finished on an and-one alley-oop assisted by Marcus Smart.

Williams scored 14 points on 7-for-8 from the field with nine rebounds in the first half alone. He was a key reason why the Celtics raced out to a 62-46 lead at the intermission as his impact inside helped Boston out-rebound Toronto 28-20.

