This Panthers Receiver Says Patriots Tried To Sign Him In Free Agency

Had he not received such a lucrative offer from the Carolina Panthers, Robby Anderson might be suiting up for the New England Patriots this weekend.

Ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Panthers matchup, Anderson said New England — and, specifically, head coach Bill Belichick — attempted to sign him when he hit free agency in March 2020.

“When I played them, from what I can remember, (Belichick) usually would put man coverage (with) a safety over the top and scheme me, do things like that,” the former New York Jets wide receiver told reporters Wednesday. “Kind of take me out of the picture. He even told me that, too. Last year when I was in free agency, he tried to get me to sign. He was like, ‘I’m tired of scheming against you. I’m tired of going against you.'”

Anderson said he “of course” considered signing with the Patriots but ultimately chose the Panthers, calling it a “business decision.” He signed a two-year, $20 million contract with Carolina — more than New England typically pays its wideouts.

The Patriots settled for a much cheaper option in Damiere Byrd (one year, $1.6 million) and, after losing Julian Edelman to an early-season injury, fielded arguably the NFL’s weakest receiving corps last season.

But those Belichick schemes Anderson mentioned? They almost always worked.