Tim Boyle, CT Native, Might Start At QB For Lions; His College Stats Weren’t Good

NESN Logo Sign In

Tim Boyle must be

Detroit Lions head coach told reporters Wednesday starting quarterback Jared Goff would miss practice due to an oblique injury, and Boyle, a backup signal caller, would take first-team reps, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Boyle is on injured reserve but he might start under center for Lions on Sunday in their Week 11 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The potential elevation of Boyle, who hails from Middletown, Conn., prompted us to take a closer look at the 27-year-old’s playing background. His NFL background is as modest as one might expect from a fourth-year career backup. After joining the Green Bay Packers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, he spent his first three seasons as an understudy to Aaron Rodgers. Boyle has appeared in 11 games but completed just three of four passes for 15 yards in 2019 and 2020 combined.

The Lions signed him to a one-year contract last March. He underwent thumb surgery just before Week 1 and has spent the campaign to date on IR.

However, Boyle’s college stats reveal a little more about him. He played in 25 games for UConn between 2013 and 2015, completing 133 of 275 passes for 1237 yards with one touchdown and 13 interceptions. Yes, you read that last number correctly. He sat out the 2016 season after transferring to Eastern Kentucky. In 2017 as a redshirt senior he started all 11 games and completed 201-of-327 passes for 2,134 yards and 11 touchdowns 13 interceptions.

Boyle threw a lot of picks, 26 exactly, in his 21 college starts.

Good luck to him should he make his first NFL start Sunday.