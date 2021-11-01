Patriots Takeaways: Eight Things We Learned From Win Over Chargers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots upset the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, winning 27-24 at SoFi Stadium. Here are eight things we learned in that Week 8 matchup at Gillette Stadium:

1. The Patriots can beat a playoff-caliber opponent

Wins over the New York Jets and Houston Texans can only inspire so much confidence. This? This one was different. The Chargers are a good team, one that’s already beaten the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns this season.

The Patriots had narrow, encouraging losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on their résumé, but Sunday’s victory proved they can actually close out a game against a quality foe. The Chargers entered the game as four-point home favorites.

“I keep telling y’all, we know what kind of team we have,” said outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who had 1 1/2 sacks and a tackle for loss in the win. “We just have to go out there and prove it.”

2. Bill Belichick still owns Justin Herbert

Belichick said last week that Herbert “is going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time.” He’s been undeniably impressive through his first 22 NFL starts.

But games against the Patriots have brought out the worst in the second-year Chargers signal-caller.

Herbert has struggled through arguably the two worst games of his young career in his two matchups with New England. On Sunday, the Patriots held him to 223 yards on 18-of-35 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions — a mediocre line enhanced by the 80 yards he racked up on a last-gasp touchdown drive in the final minutes. Another 41 of Herbert’s passing yards came on a long completion to Keenan Allen on the third snap of the game.