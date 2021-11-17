NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey East and the ACC have packed schedules this weekend, and NESN networks will bring you plenty of action.

The full slate of college coverage begins Thursday with a Hockey East men’s contest as Maine travels to No. 19 Boston College with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. New Hampshire will travel to No. 8 UMass for another Hockey East clash on Friday night, which you can also watch on NESN.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Saturday’s schedule contains plenty of football as Brown welcomes Dartmouth at noon on NESN and Wofford travels to North Carolina at noon on NESN+.

Sunday is a huge day for ACC Men’s Basketball with Virginia Tech welcoming Merrimack at 4 p.m. ET, and Texas Southern traveling to NC State at 6 p.m. ET. Both matchups will air on NESN+.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, Nov. 18

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Maine at (19) Boston College (NESN)