Was Bill Belichick Annoyed Or Entertained By Michael Irvin In This Video?

Michael Irvin is a man of many words; Bill Belichick is not.

Those two forces collided Thursday night in Atlanta, and the results are hard to get a read on.

NFL Network shared a video of Irvin and Belichick interacting before the New England Patriots kicked off against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Irvin did all of the talking in the video, thus begging the question: Was Belichick annoyed or entertained by the Hall of Famer?

Check it out in the below video, which also includes Irvin’s explanation:

Tonight we found out that @michaelirvin88 and Bill Belichick can communicate with Jedi mind tricks ? pic.twitter.com/ep18PRujIK — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 19, 2021

Belichick was far more talkative after his team’s 25-0 win over the Falcons. The Patriots head coach acknowledged his team’s mistakes in the shutout effort but clearly was impressed with New England’s ability to take care of business on a short week.

The 7-4 Patriots will look to make it six wins in a row when they host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 28.