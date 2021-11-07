West Ham Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool suffered a first defeat of the 2021-22 season as it was beaten 3-2 by West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Reds fell behind after four minutes at London Stadium when Alisson Becker was credited with an own-goal from a Pablo Fornals corner kick after attempting to claim the ball under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna. Despite the protests of the visiting players and a VAR check, the effort was allowed to stand.

From the corner! West Ham maintain their 1-0 lead on this early goal. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/d4NKschhKU — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 7, 2021

Jürgen Klopp’s side drew level, with Trent Alexander-Arnold arching a free-kick into the top corner from the edge of the box four minutes prior to the interval.

OH MY LIVERPOOL. We are LEVEL at the London Stadium! #MyPLMorning



? NBCSN and @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/XEQaJIyzEu — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 7, 2021

However, The Hammers went back in front midway through the second period when Fornals was sent through on goal and finished beyond Alisson before Kurt Zouma headed in a third soon after.

DELIRIUM at the London Stadium!



Fornals puts West Ham on top!#MyPLMorning #WHULIV



? NBCSN and @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/S0QPgZluni — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 7, 2021

Bubbles, bubbles everywhere!



West Ham are up 3-1 and FLYING!



? NBCSN and @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/npXgd3XBv6 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 7, 2021

Divock Origi came off the bench to pull one back, but the Reds were unable to score the tying goal as they were defeated for the first time since April.