West Ham Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool suffered a first defeat of the 2021-22 season as it was beaten 3-2 by West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League.
The Reds fell behind after four minutes at London Stadium when Alisson Becker was credited with an own-goal from a Pablo Fornals corner kick after attempting to claim the ball under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna. Despite the protests of the visiting players and a VAR check, the effort was allowed to stand.
Jürgen Klopp’s side drew level, with Trent Alexander-Arnold arching a free-kick into the top corner from the edge of the box four minutes prior to the interval.
However, The Hammers went back in front midway through the second period when Fornals was sent through on goal and finished beyond Alisson before Kurt Zouma headed in a third soon after.
Divock Origi came off the bench to pull one back, but the Reds were unable to score the tying goal as they were defeated for the first time since April.