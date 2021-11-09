What Celtics’ Starting Five Will Look Like Without Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics announced Monday they will be without All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, who will be sidelined for an upwards of two weeks.

While Brown’s sidelined, head coach Ime Udoka told reporters he plans to keep the starting lineup consistent.

Dennis Schröder will start in place of Brown on Wednesday as the Celtics host the Toronto Raptors and look for their first win at TD Garden.

That development would likely see Schröder starting among Robert Williams, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart regularly until Brown returns.

Schröder deserves it. After starting off as Boston’s best player off the bench, he’s averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 10 games with just shy of 32 minutes per game.

Brown left the Celtics’ game against the Miami Heat early on Thursday with hamstring tightness, and the team isn’t rushing him back. In the meantime, Schröder has the opportunity to earn a spot as starting point guard.