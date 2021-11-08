NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Stafford quickly turned a 3-0 Los Angeles Rams lead into a two-score game with a pair of picks in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. And while no interception is a good one for fans or fantasy managers alike, one of the throws was particularly head-scratching.

Stafford was working eerily close to the end zone after the Rams got going from their own 10-yard line, and he found himself in the end zone under pressure from Titans’ defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who dragged him down to the turf. Stafford threw the ball away to avoid a safety, but he would have been better off just taking the two-point hit.

Safety Kevin Byard was on the receiving end of the ball and ran it back to the LA 2-yard line, and Ryan Tannehill got the job done on the first play to get the Titans on the board.

To make matters worse, Stafford was picked off again on the next drive, and this one resulted in a pick-six to put the Titans up 14-3.

And there’s still another half to play.