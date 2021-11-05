Who Has Been Celtics MVP So Far This Season? Answer May Surprise

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics haven’t gotten off to the start they may have liked, but that doesn’t mean it’s been all bad.

One player that certainly has looked impressive in the early going has been Al Horford in his return to the green and white.

While his numbers may not be eye-popping, Horford’s steady and consistent play on both ends of the court have stood out so far on the young season. The big man hasn’t looked rusty at all despite a long lay off and actually is in arguably his best stretch as a member of the Celtics.

Through six games — obviously a small sample size — the 35-year-old is averaging 14 points per game to go along with 10.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a league-leading 3.2 blocks. If the season were to end today the numbers would be impressive in themselves but Horford has brought much more to the court.

The season hasn’t gone as the Celtics had hoped to begin as they enter Thursday night’s bout with the Miami Heat sporting a 3-5 record, but no matter what the veteran has been a calming presence and has always been leading by example. For example speaking to the media falling the team’s reported players-only meeting.

He has brought a lot to the court stats-wise, but even more so he has been one of the leaders the team needs right now. While he’s not scoring as much as Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, his steady presence will in the long run help get everyone back on track.