Jaylen Brown, Al Horford Share Insight From Celtics’ Team Dinner

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart made some emotional comments after a recent Boston Celtics loss that took the city by storm.

The point guard had good points about their offense, but perhaps a postgame availability with reporters wasn’t the best time or place to call out his teammates. And despite Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka’s best attempts to diffuse the situation before Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic, the narrative took a new turn thanks to reports of a players-only meeting before the win.

So unsurprisingly, the Celtics were greeted with questions about it after the much-needed win.

“We had a gathering, you know, team dinner,” Al Horford said, joining coach Udoka in downplaying the situation as a previously scheduled team dinner.

“It’s nice to break bread together, you know, hang out. Most importantly, (we) talked about making sure that we come out here and have a good outing tonight.”

It was nice for Horford to face the fire yet again, but he wasn’t one of the players people were waiting to hear from since everything transpired.

Fortunately, Jaylen Brown finally got a chance to respond to Smart’s criticism about him and Jayson Tatum — or at least, how the Celtics offense is run through them.