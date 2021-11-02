Will World Series End Tuesday? Plus, Two More Storylines To Watch For

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 World Series potentially could come to an end Tuesday night.

The Atlanta Braves have their second opportunity to close out the World Series as they take on the Houston Astros in Game 6, with first pitch scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park.

After building a 3-1 series lead, Atlanta was unable to put the final nail in the coffin, dropping Game 5 on Sunday night, 9-5. Now, they’ll look to close out the series without heading to a winner-take-all Game 7.

This series has created many storylines so far, like the stellar no-hit performance by Ian Anderson, or the Braves’ underdog status to begin the series. But with Game 6 looming, here are three storylines to keep an eye on Tuesday.

Will the Braves close the series out?

This is the biggest question on everyone’s mind. It seems like everyone and their mother is rooting for Atlanta. Although they still would survive with a loss, a Game 7 in Houston is a tall task for anyone. If the Braves were to earn the Game 6 win Tuesday night it would be Atlanta’s first World Series title since taking down the Cleveland Indians in 1995.

Is the Astros’ offense back?

Houston mustered up just two runs across Games 3 and 4, but exploded with nine runs in their series-saving Game 5 win. Atlanta actually struck first with a first-inning grand slam by Adam Duvall, but the Astros offense overcame the early deficit with ease. If the Astros’ bats are awake again, trouble could be coming Atlanta’s way.

Who will score first Tuesday night?

This storyline is on the smaller side, but the team that has scored first has gone on to win three of the first five games of this World Series and could signify what’s to come.