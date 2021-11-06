With Joc Pederson Opting For Free Agency, Should Red Sox Take Flyer?

NESN Logo Sign In

Would it make any sense for the Boston Red Sox to pursue Joc Pederson?

Pederson is coming off of his second straight World Series win — with two different teams — as the Atlanta Braves took down the Houston Astros in six games to win their first Commissioner’s Trophy since 1995, but after opting out of a mutual option will now be an unrestricted free agent.

The outfielder wasn’t the only to become a free agent Friday as Kyle Schwarber also opted out of his deal to become a free agent, although that doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance he could return to Boston.

Boston enters the 2022 season with Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe seemingly locked in to the corner outfield spots while utility man Kiké Hernández more likely than not will have a large role in center field. The Red Sox also could give a bigger role to Jarren Duran or newly claimed Tim Locastro if they see fit. But with uncertainty around Schwarber’s potential return, as well as J.D. Martinez’s player option decision looming, could Pederson realistically find himself at Fenway Park?

The 29-year-old potentially could be a cheaper option than either Schwarber or Martinez if either walk, while also bringing a pop to the middle of the order and playoff experience.

Pederson finished the 2021 season with 18 home runs and a .238 batting average while bouncing around all outfield positions, filling in as a designated hitter and even getting a few reps at first base. The one-time All-Star also is just two years removed from a 36 home run season in 2019.

The postseason has been kind to Pederson as well, including three home runs during the Braves’ surprising run to the championship.